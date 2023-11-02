Android 14 QPR Beta 2.2: una nuova montagna di fix per i Pixel
Da ormai qualche anno Google offre ben due programmi beta per i dispositivi Android, o meglio per i suoi Pixel. Troviamo infatti il programma beta pubblico, che viene avviato prima del rilascio della nuova versione stabile di Android, e il programma QPR.
Il programma QPR Beta di Android prevede la possibilità di provare in anteprima tutte le funzionalità che poi Google introduce nelle versioni stabili di Android durante l'anno. E proprio per coloro che vi hanno aderito sono arrivate delle novità.
Google ha infatti rilasciato la Beta 2.2 di Android 14 QPR, un nuovo aggiornamento intermedio della Beta 2 QPR. Come tutti gli aggiornamenti intermedi che si rispettino, anche questo arriva con un bel numero di fix e poco più.
Tra le novità troviamo finalmente la risoluzione del problema che causava una tinta rosa al display di Pixel 8 Pro in determinate condizioni. Oltre a questo, troviamo la risoluzione a un problema che impediva la corretta ricezione delle chiamate vocali, così come è stato sistemato il problema che riguardava il mancato lancio di specifiche app dai Quick Settings.
Inoltre, sono stati apportati dei miglioramenti alla tecnologia che permette il riconoscimento facciale per sbloccare i Pixel, è stata migliorata la stabilità della connettività in Wi-Fi ed è stato risolto il problema che impediva la corretta visualizzazione della carica residua nella barra di stato. La lista completa dei fix introdotti con questo aggiornamento la trovate alla fine di questo articolo.
L'aggiornamento che abbiamo appena descritto corrisponde alla build U1B2.230922.013 e ha un peso di circa 35 MB. Le patch di sicurezza Android sono aggiornate ancora a ottobre 2023.
L'update è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA a livello globale a tutti coloro che hanno aderito alla beta QPR di Android 14 (vi ricordiamo come entrare nel programma beta di Android). I dispositivi compatibili sono Pixel 5a e tutti i modelli successivi.
Qui sotto trovate anche i link per scaricare le factory image e i file OTA associati all'aggiornamento appena descritto, utili per installare l'update manualmente.
- Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: Factory Image — OTA
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from receiving calls. (Issue #298747690)
- Fixed an issue where tapping or long-pressing a Quick Settings tile sometimes failed to launch the corresponding app or settings menu. (Issue #302147272)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when checking for system software updates. (Issue #303739210)
- Fixed an issue that prevented Device Mirroring from working correctly with Pixel Fold devices. (Issue #302003079)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the system settings for large screen user per-app overrides from loading.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Camera HAL to apply the wrong tuning profile when an app requested a certain camera mode.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI or device to crash if accessibility magnification mode was toggled rapidly.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the package installer to crash due to a null pointer exception.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system launcher to crash due to a null pointer exception.
- Fixed an issue that interfered with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity until the device was rebooted.
- Fixed issues with Face Unlock reliability.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the device unlock animation to stutter.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker when transitioning from always-on display mode to the lock screen.
- Fixed an issue that caused the animation to display incorrectly when a user gestured to open the notification shade.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI to crash or consume more memory than necessary.
- Fixed an issue that caused the picture-in-picture window to stop displaying with rounded corners after locking and unlocking the device.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused device-to-device transfer data to be saved to an incorrect account.
- Fixed an issue that caused some UI elements to render incorrectly when the device font scale was increased.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the work profile badge for an app icon to be displayed in the wrong place while viewing the list of recent apps.
- Fixed an issue that caused some text to display in the wrong colors when always-on display features were enabled.
- Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot.
- Fixed an issue where additional power was still being consumed by mobile network connectivity even after a device connected to Wi-Fi.
- Fixed an issue where audio failed to play back or was interrupted if Adaptive Sound was enabled.
- Fixed issues with audio playback when using spatial audio.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Wi-Fi service to be interrupted and fail to connect until the device was restarted.
- Fixed an issue where the battery level in the status bar sometimes displayed temporarily as 0%.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the "All Apps" button on the taskbar was slow to appear immediately after launching an app.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where the lock screen was sometimes still displayed if the device was unlocked and unfolded at the same time.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel Tablet devices where a primary user's live wallpaper selection would sometimes be overridden after a secondary user selected a different live wallpaper.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel Tablet devices that caused an unsmooth animation when tapping to return to an app from the list of recent apps.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel Tablet devices that caused audio to pop when adjusting the volume if a wired headset was connected.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel Tablet where a user was returned to the Home screen instead of the app that was open when the device was locked if they unlocked the device using their fingerprint while a screen saver was active.
- Fixed an issue that caused memory corruption in rare cases.
- Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.
Google Pixel 8
- Display 6,2" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.7
- Frontale 10,7 MPX ƒ/2.2
- CPU octa 3 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 / 256 GB
- Batteria 4575 mAh
- Android 14
Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Display 6,7" 1344 x 2992 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.7
- Frontale 10,5 MPX ƒ/2.2
- CPU octa 3 GHz
- RAM 12 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 / 256 / 512 GB
- Batteria 5050 mAh
- Android 14
Google Pixel 7
- Display 6,3" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 10,7 MPX ƒ/2.2
- CPU octa 2.85 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 / 256 GB
- Batteria 4350 mAh
- Android 13
Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Display 6,7" QHD+ / 1440 x 3120 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 10,7 MPX ƒ/2.2
- CPU octa 2.85 GHz
- RAM 12 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 / 256 / 512 GB
- Batteria 5000 mAh
- Android 13
Google Pixel 7a
- Display 6,1" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 64 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 13 MPX ƒ/2.2
- CPU octa 2.85 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB
- Batteria 4380 mAh
- Android 13