Android 14 QPR Beta 2.2: una nuova montagna di fix per i Pixel

Il programma QPR Beta di Android prevede la possibilità di provare in anteprima tutte le funzionalità che poi Google introduce nelle versioni stabili di Android durante l'anno. E proprio per coloro che vi hanno aderito sono arrivate delle novità.

Da ormai qualche anno Google offre ben due programmi beta per i dispositivi Android , o meglio per i suoi Pixel. Troviamo infatti il programma beta pubblico, che viene avviato prima del rilascio della nuova versione stabile di Android, e il programma QPR .

Google ha infatti rilasciato la Beta 2.2 di Android 14 QPR, un nuovo aggiornamento intermedio della Beta 2 QPR. Come tutti gli aggiornamenti intermedi che si rispettino, anche questo arriva con un bel numero di fix e poco più.

Tra le novità troviamo finalmente la risoluzione del problema che causava una tinta rosa al display di Pixel 8 Pro in determinate condizioni. Oltre a questo, troviamo la risoluzione a un problema che impediva la corretta ricezione delle chiamate vocali, così come è stato sistemato il problema che riguardava il mancato lancio di specifiche app dai Quick Settings.

Inoltre, sono stati apportati dei miglioramenti alla tecnologia che permette il riconoscimento facciale per sbloccare i Pixel, è stata migliorata la stabilità della connettività in Wi-Fi ed è stato risolto il problema che impediva la corretta visualizzazione della carica residua nella barra di stato. La lista completa dei fix introdotti con questo aggiornamento la trovate alla fine di questo articolo.

L'aggiornamento che abbiamo appena descritto corrisponde alla build U1B2.230922.013 e ha un peso di circa 35 MB. Le patch di sicurezza Android sono aggiornate ancora a ottobre 2023.

L'update è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA a livello globale a tutti coloro che hanno aderito alla beta QPR di Android 14 (vi ricordiamo come entrare nel programma beta di Android). I dispositivi compatibili sono Pixel 5a e tutti i modelli successivi.