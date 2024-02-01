Android 14 stabile arriva su Nothing Phone (1): i dettagli dell'update
Nothing ha rilasciato l'aggiornamento beta di Android 14 per Nothing Phone (1) nel mese di dicembre. Ora, però, sembrerebbe che la fase di test sia finita e dunque l'azienda è pronta a lanciare l'update stabile di Nothing OS 2.5 basato sull'ultima versione di Android. A confermare la notizia la stessa società, la quale ieri su X e sul suo forum ha confermato il pacchetto per il suo primo smartphone.
Per quanto riguarda le novità introdotte, Nothing OS 2.5 introduce una riprogettazione della schermata iniziale e di blocco. Inoltre, viene implementata una nuova animazione Gliph quando l'utente utilizza l'NFC. Non mancano, poi, ulteriori collegamenti rapidi alla schermata di blocco, un nuovo editor di screenshot e vari widget, tra cui quello del lettore multimediale. L'azienda, inoltre, tramite questo update garantisce anche una migliore stabilità del sistema nonché dell'autonomia.
Gli utenti di Nothing Phone (1) potranno controllare la presenza dell'aggiornando accedendo alle impostazioni per poi premere su Aggiornamenti di sistema.
Tuttavia, è probabile che in questi primi giorni il pacchetto venga rilasciato soltanto per un piccolo numero di utenti. Dunque, è lecito credere che verrà reso disponibile per tutti gli utenti nei prossimi giorni.
- Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.
- New Atmosphere wallpaper effect. Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colours on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.
- Introduced solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner home screen appearance.
- Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.
- Get direct access to the Glyph Interface's Music Visualization feature (some of you may have already discovered it).
- Improved overall Glyph light playback effect when synchronizing with your device's audio.
- Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.
- Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.
- Customisable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures.
- More Lock Screen shortcut options like Do Not Disturb, mute, QR code scanner, and video camera.
- Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.
- New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.
- Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing's style.
- Added support for switching ring modes in Quick Settings.
- You can now directly set your network via Quick Settings without unlocking the device.
- Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more device icons.
- Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.
- Media Player Widget: Displays the song currently playing. Control your music easily while on the move.
- Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle.
- Optimised the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.
- Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.
- Automatically excludes the preview of the previous screenshot when taking continuous screenshots.
- Improved the stability of the camera.
- Enhanced the overall smoothness and responsiveness of the system for a more fluid user experience.
- Enhanced system stability and improved battery life.