Android 14 stabile arriva su Nothing Phone (1): i dettagli dell'update

Nothing ha rilasciato l'aggiornamento beta di Android 14 per Nothing Phone (1) nel mese di dicembre. Ora, però, sembrerebbe che la fase di test sia finita e dunque l'azienda è pronta a lanciare l'update stabile di Nothing OS 2.5 basato sull'ultima versione di Android. A confermare la notizia la stessa società, la quale ieri su X e sul suo forum ha confermato il pacchetto per il suo primo smartphone.

Per quanto riguarda le novità introdotte, Nothing OS 2.5 introduce una riprogettazione della schermata iniziale e di blocco. Inoltre, viene implementata una nuova animazione Gliph quando l'utente utilizza l'NFC. Non mancano, poi, ulteriori collegamenti rapidi alla schermata di blocco, un nuovo editor di screenshot e vari widget, tra cui quello del lettore multimediale. L'azienda, inoltre, tramite questo update garantisce anche una migliore stabilità del sistema nonché dell'autonomia.