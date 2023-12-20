Arriva la nuova beta di Kodi 21.0 Omega: novità per gli standard video e tanto altro

Skin Developers

An API bump will be made with the next release of Kodi 21's testing cycle. See the following PRs for details:

https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23926

https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23862

This will require changes and submissions to the Omega branch for skins for those who submit to the Kodi Repository. Reach out on the forums if you have any questions/concerns.

Please note, https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23927 has been merged shortly after Beta 2, and all skins will need to update the GUI version number to be available in Omega repos for any builds (including nightlies) after Beta 2.

The following forum thread has the skinning change info for Omega: https://forum.kodi.tv/showthread.php?tid=372280&pid=3174566#pid3174566

And now, for the list of changes for Beta 2.

Build/Dependencies

A few dependencies have been bumped ( openssl , python ) as part of the normal update process.

Estuary, Estouchy

@jjd-uk has made a fix for Shift view overlays (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24168).

has made a fix for Shift view overlays (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24168). Media flags for music have been added to Estuary by @jjd-uk as well (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24162).

General

A change was made by @CastagnaIT that narrows the scope of the optional track title providing language specific audio track data. Information regarding this advanced setting can be found on the wiki at https://kodi.wiki/view/Advancedsettings.xml#languagecodes.

that narrows the scope of the optional track title providing language specific audio track data. Information regarding this advanced setting can be found on the wiki at https://kodi.wiki/view/Advancedsettings.xml#languagecodes. @rschupp has contributed to the removal of Kodi's use of the library pcrecpp . The use of this was changed to use C++ standard library capabilities.

has contributed to the removal of Kodi's use of the library . The use of this was changed to use C++ standard library capabilities. A fix has been made for when some XML files written by Kodi would add a trailing null character, therefore making the XML invalid.

Several users contributed to compiler warning fixes affecting multiple platforms. Thanks to @CrystalP , @fuzzard , @thexai .

, , . @Rechi has made further fixes to satisfy more static analysis based fixes/warnings.

has made further fixes to satisfy more static analysis based fixes/warnings. The FFmpeg library has been updated to 6.0.1 for all platforms that don't use a system-provided FFmpeg version.

@rmrector continues to improve artwork cache handling. PVR images are now handled like most other image types for the caching system.

continues to improve artwork cache handling. PVR images are now handled like most other image types for the caching system. @ksooo has been fixing further context menu fallout as he endeavours to improve the maintainability and consistency across Kodi's context menus.

Network

A couple of fixes to IPv6 usage by @joseluismarti.

Platform Specifics

Android : More Dolby Vison updates have been submitted by @quietvoid . The latest fixes playback when some data is not provided by the FFmpeg library, and we would incorrectly categorise it as a different Dolby Vision profile (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24172).

Linux : @smp79 has submitted a fix to VDPAU HQ scalers.

macOS : @kambala-decapitator has updated our macOS signing tools to use Apple's newer notarytool . The previous usage of altool was deprecated/shutdown by Apple in November.

Windows : The much-awaited HDR10 support was added for Xbox ( @thexai https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24083). The crash with VC-1 and some MPEG-2 videos when using DXVA decoding was corrected ( @thexai https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24085). A crash when closing Kodi on Xbox has been fixed by @thexai .



PVR

@ksooo continues to fix/improve Kodi's PVR system. Multiple fixes for different race conditions were merged for Beta2.

continues to fix/improve Kodi's PVR system. Multiple fixes for different race conditions were merged for Beta2. Fix recordings with a path containing a ':' not displayed in recordings window.

Python

@the-black-eagle has added songVideoURL to the InfoTagMusic interface.

Skinning

xbmc.gui version has been bumped to 5.17 (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23926).

version has been bumped to 5.17 (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23926). @DeltaMikeCharlie has added infolabels for locale based information (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24028).

UPnP

@enen92 has continued making improvements in the long neglected UPnP feature of Kodi. The ability to serve smartlists via UPnP was added in https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24008, as well as a fix to the case where sometimes some UPnP usage to stop before it was started (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24201).

Videos