Arriva la nuova beta di Kodi 21.0 Omega: novità per gli standard video e tanto altro
Kodi è il nome che rappresenta il punto di riferimento piattaforme per la gestione dei contenuti multimediali, anche in streaming. Il servizio per la gestione e personalizzazione dello streaming multimediale che ormai da anni vede un supporto costante.
E proprio nel contesto del supporto software, arriva un nuovo aggiornamento per Kodi. Parliamo della Beta 2 di Kodi 21.0 Omega. Se però non avete mai sentito parlare di Kodi, allora vi suggeriamo di leggere prima la nostra guida per scoprire come funziona Kodi.
Tornando all'aggiornamento che abbiamo menzionato, si tratta di un update consistente, come l'ha definito Kodi stessa. Arrivano diverse novità di rilievo, in primis quella che riguarda l'introduzione dello standard FFmpeg 6.0.
Oltre a questo, sono state aggiornate le API per le skin di Kodi, una feature che ovviamente riguarda l'aspetto della personalizzazione dell'interfaccia della piattaforma. Questa novità interessa soprattutto gli sviluppatori. Poi, troviamo delle modifiche effettuate per la visualizzazione dei titoli nelle tracce audio, così come è stata migliorata la gestione della cache delle illustrazioni.
Il changelog è molto lungo, ma tra le novità di rilievo troviamo ancora alcune correzioni all'utilizzo dello standard di connettività IPv6. Su Android è stato aggiornato il supporto a Dolby Vision, mentre per Xbox finalmente è stato implementato il supporto HDR10. Oltre a questo, arrivano diversi fix specifici per Android, Linux, Windows e macOS.
Il changelog completo lo trovate in fondo a questo articolo, se foste interessati anche ai dettagli più tecnici.
L'aggiornamento che abbiamo appena descritto è già disponibile al download. Qui sotto trovate il link diretto per procedere e installare la nuova versione di Kodi Omega.
Skin Developers
An API bump will be made with the next release of Kodi 21's testing cycle. See the following PRs for details:
https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23926
https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23862
This will require changes and submissions to the Omega branch for skins for those who submit to the Kodi Repository. Reach out on the forums if you have any questions/concerns.
Please note, https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23927 has been merged shortly after Beta 2, and all skins will need to update the GUI version number to be available in Omega repos for any builds (including nightlies) after Beta 2.
The following forum thread has the skinning change info for Omega: https://forum.kodi.tv/showthread.php?tid=372280&pid=3174566#pid3174566
And now, for the list of changes for Beta 2.
Build/Dependencies
- A few dependencies have been bumped (
openssl,
python) as part of the normal update process.
Estuary, Estouchy
- @jjd-uk has made a fix for Shift view overlays (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24168).
- Media flags for music have been added to Estuary by @jjd-uk as well (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24162).
General
- A change was made by @CastagnaIT that narrows the scope of the optional track title providing language specific audio track data. Information regarding this advanced setting can be found on the wiki at https://kodi.wiki/view/Advancedsettings.xml#languagecodes.
- @rschupp has contributed to the removal of Kodi's use of the library
pcrecpp. The use of this was changed to use C++ standard library capabilities.
- A fix has been made for when some XML files written by Kodi would add a trailing null character, therefore making the XML invalid.
- Several users contributed to compiler warning fixes affecting multiple platforms. Thanks to @CrystalP, @fuzzard, @thexai.
- @Rechi has made further fixes to satisfy more static analysis based fixes/warnings.
- The FFmpeg library has been updated to 6.0.1 for all platforms that don't use a system-provided FFmpeg version.
- @rmrector continues to improve artwork cache handling. PVR images are now handled like most other image types for the caching system.
- @ksooo has been fixing further context menu fallout as he endeavours to improve the maintainability and consistency across Kodi's context menus.
Network
- A couple of fixes to IPv6 usage by @joseluismarti.
Platform Specifics
-
Android:
- More Dolby Vison updates have been submitted by @quietvoid. The latest fixes playback when some data is not provided by the FFmpeg library, and we would incorrectly categorise it as a different Dolby Vision profile (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24172).
-
Linux:
- @smp79 has submitted a fix to VDPAU HQ scalers.
-
macOS:
- @kambala-decapitator has updated our macOS signing tools to use Apple's newer
notarytool. The previous usage of
altoolwas deprecated/shutdown by Apple in November.
Windows:
- The much-awaited HDR10 support was added for Xbox (@thexai https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24083).
- The crash with VC-1 and some MPEG-2 videos when using DXVA decoding was corrected (@thexai https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24085).
- A crash when closing Kodi on Xbox has been fixed by @thexai.
PVR
- @ksooo continues to fix/improve Kodi's PVR system. Multiple fixes for different race conditions were merged for Beta2.
- Fix recordings with a path containing a ':' not displayed in recordings window.
Python
- @the-black-eagle has added
songVideoURLto the
InfoTagMusicinterface.
Skinning
xbmc.guiversion has been bumped to 5.17 (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23926).
- @DeltaMikeCharlie has added infolabels for locale based information (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24028).
UPnP
- @enen92 has continued making improvements in the long neglected UPnP feature of Kodi. The ability to serve smartlists via UPnP was added in https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24008, as well as a fix to the case where sometimes some UPnP usage to stop before it was started (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24201).
Videos
- @thexai has upgraded what was traditionally an advanced setting regarding Caching to a category in Settings > Services, containing the buffering fine-tuning settings. If you previously used these advanced settings, you will need to make the changes in the normal settings windows to make use of them now. The settings made in
advancedsettings.xmlare no longer handled (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24049, https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24117).
- More settings were added to control the NFS and SMB chunk size (@thexai https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24019).
- The setting Player > Videos > Use Display HDR capabilities was renamed to Adjust display HDR mode and moved next to Adjust refresh rate (@crystalp https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24100).
- After playing more than 5 seconds in a chapter, the Previous chapter action rewinds to the beginning of the chapter for a more intuitive behaviour (@crystalp https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24066).