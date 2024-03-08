La prima Release Candidate di Kodi 21 è già qui: vediamo le ultime correzioni
Sono passati pochi giorni dalla condivisione delle note di rilascio della terza beta di Kodi 21 Omega (in realtà distribuita due settimane prima), e ora è già pronta la prima Release Candidate (RC1).
L'ultima versione del popolarissimo programma open source per la gestione di contenuti multimediali (se non sapete cosa sia e come installarlo date un'occhiata ai nostri approfondimenti) è infatti in dirittura d'arrivo e questi aggiornamenti riguardano soprattutto correzioni di bug e affinamenti vari, anche se non sono esenti da problemi noti.
Se state ancora usando Kodi 20, avrete ricevuto Kodi 20.5 come aggiornamento di manutenzione qualche giorno fa, e vi ricordiamo che la nuova versione del programma multipiattaforma comprende, come ogni major release, numerosi aggiornamenti. Tra questi troviamo l'introduzione dello standard FFmpeg 6.0, il supporto per NFSv4, per i file di playlist M3U8, per le immagini AVIF, e l'HDR10 per Android, oltre alle nuove API per le skin.
Ma torniamo alla prima Release Candidate e alle novità rispetto all'ultima beta.
Le più interessanti riguardano la correzione dei controlli del player video, mentre per quanto riguarda le specifiche piattaforme sono state introdotte correzioni per Android, Linux, macOS e Windows.
Chi riscontrava un comportamento strano delle icone durante il PVR sarà contento di sapere che ora il refresh viene effettuato correttamente.
Certo, ci sono ancora una serie di problemi noti. In particolare, ci sono problemi di ricerca con i file MP4 su Android, e ritardi del caricamento delle sorgenti remote all'avvio.
Se invece vi siete preoccupati per la schermata iniziale, che sembra una corruzione OpenGL, sappiate che è così di proposito, ma se non vi piace potete dare il vostro contributo e mandare un'alternativa agli sviluppatori.
Per la lista completa delle novità, vi rimandiamo qui sotto o per un elenco più dettagliato alla pagina GitHub del progetto, e vi ricordiamo che potete scaricare la RC1 di Kodi 21 da qui.
Selezionate la vostra piattaforma e cliccate sulla sezione Prerelease, tenendo presente che potrebbero esserci ancora problemi e non si tratta di una versione stabile.
Estuary
- A consistency fix was made by @Hitcher to make OSD controls for some buttons to just be disabled, rather than hidden, so the buttons stay shown in a consistent manner.
Filesystem
- A partial revert has been made that fixes some binary addons being unable to correctly parse some XML files.
General
- @ksooo continues to clean up things related to the Video Version feature. This time he has fixed a media name label that would be blank under certain circumstances.
- A first time contributor, @hagaygo, has made a fix to allow users to set a subtitle save path rather than using a temp location under some circumstances.
- @CrystalP submitted two fixes that fix list locations after adding/removing versions/extras and their art related management.
Music
- audiobooks were showing their last chapter with no duration; this has been fixed by @the-black-eagle.
Platform Specifics
-
Android:
- Cleanups to build/package files have been made by @joseluismarti. This helps get the codebase nice and clean for the newer Android SDKs leading into the future, meaning we can more easily backport to Omega when we are making changes for v22 "P" in the future.
- @thexai has made a change that allows subtitles to be tonemapped to avoid extreme brightness for HDR playback.
-
Linux:
- @fritsch, our resident audio expert, has submitted a change to allow Pipewire to properly identify HDMI for passthrough usage.
-
macOS:
- @enen92 has implemented
Hotkeycontrollerfor media keys on macOS. This allows Kodi to more accurately capture and handle media-related keys and allows us to play more nicely with other running apps on a system expecting to use the same media keys.
- @enen92 has implemented
-
Windows:
- @thexai has submitted some colour accuracy changes for 10bit SDR/HDR colour mapping.
PVR
- A fix for icons not being correctly refreshed was made by @ksooo.
VideoPlayer
- @popcornmix has tracked down a variable initialisation bug that helps to reduce video stalls under certain conditions.
- A fix that stops incorrect refresh rate changes occurring for interlaced content in some circumstances was submitted by @CrystalP.
Known Issues
You can see open issues on our tracker at https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/issues. However, to call out a couple of specifics, please be aware of the following if you're planning on upgrading:
- There are seek issues with multi-part MP4 files on Android (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/issues/23673).
- We've had reports that the new splash screen looks like an OpenGL corruption; we know, it's not a problem, so don't panic. We'd be happy to have your artwork contributions if you'd like to work on an alternative.
- If remote sources are unavailable at startup, users are seeing significant delays while waiting (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/issues/23958).