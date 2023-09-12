Arriva la nuova alfa di Kodi Omega: nuova libreria video e non solo

Quando si parla di piattaforme per la gestione dei contenuti multimediali anche in streaming, allora pensiamo subito a Kodi. Il tool è ormai in circolazione da diversi anni e il suo sviluppo continua senza sosta.

Se non sapete di cosa stiamo parlando, vi ricordiamo la nostra guida per scoprire come funziona Kodi. Per chi invece segue il suo sviluppo, arrivano delle novità nel contesto di Kodi Omega, la prossima versione di Kodi che è già in fase di test.