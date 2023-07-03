Kodi si aggiorna: la versione 20.2 Nexus risolve diversi bug

Kodi, il noto software open source gratuito utilizzato per la gestione della raccolta locale di film, programmi televisivi, musica e foto, si è aggiornato alla versione 20.2. Si tratta di un update incentrato sulla risoluzione di numerosi bug, mentre sul piano delle funzionalità non introduce nulla di nuovo. Prima di entrare nel vivo della notizia, ricordiamo che l'ultimo aggiornamento risaliva a marzo, quando fu lanciata la versione 20.1 Nexus.

In ogni caso, con questo update, Kodi ha ripristinato un PR che corregge alcune configurazioni di Linux in modo tale da utilizzare la libreria più generica (GL) invece che quella GLX specifica. Per l'universo Android, invece, è stato risolto un arresto anomale che si verificava durante la pianificazione di più di 100 lavori sui canali consigliati di Android TV. Inoltre, per alcuni vecchi dispositivi Android con decoder sia MediaTek che Google (per alcuni media), è stata inserita l'opzione che permette l'utilizzo del decoder Google poiché quelli MediaTek non riescono a riprodurre l'audio nei flussi crittografati.