Kodi si aggiorna: la versione 20.2 Nexus risolve diversi bug
Kodi, il noto software open source gratuito utilizzato per la gestione della raccolta locale di film, programmi televisivi, musica e foto, si è aggiornato alla versione 20.2. Si tratta di un update incentrato sulla risoluzione di numerosi bug, mentre sul piano delle funzionalità non introduce nulla di nuovo. Prima di entrare nel vivo della notizia, ricordiamo che l'ultimo aggiornamento risaliva a marzo, quando fu lanciata la versione 20.1 Nexus.
In ogni caso, con questo update, Kodi ha ripristinato un PR che corregge alcune configurazioni di Linux in modo tale da utilizzare la libreria più generica (GL) invece che quella GLX specifica. Per l'universo Android, invece, è stato risolto un arresto anomale che si verificava durante la pianificazione di più di 100 lavori sui canali consigliati di Android TV. Inoltre, per alcuni vecchi dispositivi Android con decoder sia MediaTek che Google (per alcuni media), è stata inserita l'opzione che permette l'utilizzo del decoder Google poiché quelli MediaTek non riescono a riprodurre l'audio nei flussi crittografati.
Su macOS/iOS, invece, è stato risolto il bug che non permetteva l'utilizzo corretto del riconoscimento vocale, mentre su Windows è stata corretta la riproduzione HDR quando Windows era già in modalità HDR. Infine, gli sviluppatori si sono concentrati anche sulla risoluzione della problematica che causava agli utenti Xbox l'arresto anomalo durante l'utilizzo di pixel shader e decodifica SW. Dunque, Kodi 20.2 Nexus non porta con sé nuove funzionalità, tuttavia il teams si è concentrato sulla risoluzione di diversi bug, con l'obiettivo di migliorare l'esperienza utente.
Audio
- An assortment of E-AC3 related fixes were backported.
Estuary
- A fix to the Music Viz screen has been made by @enen92 in an endeavour to chase that elusive target of perfection
- Fixes to the seekbar timer when seeking.
Game/Retroplayer
- A fix to a crash by memory exhaustion when some emulators are used.
General
- A whole assortment of fixes were made to fix building Kodi with GCC13.
Platform Specific
-
Android
- A fix for a crash that occurred when >100 jobs where scheduled for the Android TV recommendation channels.
- For some old Android devices that had both MediaTek and Google decoders for some media, a preference to using the Google decoder was put in as the MediaTek decoders fail to play back audio in encrypted streams.
-
Linux
- A PR was reverted that fixes some Linux setups to use the more generic library (GL) rather than the specific GLX library.
-
macOS/iOS
- Fix speech recognition not working (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23341).
-
Windows
- Fixes to HDR playback when windows was already in HDR mode.
- A backported fix for a potential deadlock for Xbox users when using pixel shaders and SW decoding.
PVR
- Fix crash on saved search (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23195).
- Fix last opened group not always restored on Kodi startup (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23165).
Python
- @garbear has backported a fix for setting Picture and Game info via infotags.
- GameInfo has been added to the Player class to allow get/set GameInfoTag data.
- A fix was backported that mainly affected Linux platforms: the path used when searching for modules was appending Kodi script paths at the end of the list, and therefore could potentially find system Python scripts/modules instead of Kodi-specific scripts/modules
Video
- Fix watched/unwatched status not taken into account for items not added to video library when creating playlists (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23398).
- Fix missing watched/unwatched status in Playlist window (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23013).