In fase di rilascio Nothing OS 2.5 basato su Android 14 per Nothing Phone 2: tutte le novità

Glyph Interface

📅 Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown on the Glyph Interface.

⏲️ Glyph Timer now supports time presets, allowing you to quickly set your desired duration.

🔓 You can now access Glyph Timer directly from the lock screen without unlocking the device.

🚀 Added an option to open the Glyph Timer popup by tapping instead of holding to accommodate for the Quick Settings widget.

💫 Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.