Nothing Phone (1) verso Android 14 (Nothing Phone OS 2.5): ecco la prima beta

Buone notizie da parte di Nothing. In particolare, anche i possessori di Nothing Phone (1) potranno "assaggiare" il nuovo Nothing Phone OS 2.5 basato su Android 14. Difatti, è stato ufficializzato che l'inedita versione del sistema operativo si trova in beta testing sul dispositivo. In tal senso, ricordiamo che si tratta di un update piuttosto importante visto che implementerà una seria di funzionalità, come miglioramenti alla stabilità, nuove opzione di layout delle Impostazioni rapide nonché miglioramenti al controllo del volume.

Per quanto riguarda le tempistiche di lancio della versione stabile, evidenziamo quanto accaduto con Nothing Phone (2). In questo caso, la fase "beta" è durata dall'11 ottobre al 15 dicembre: dunque, se tutto ciò avvenisse pure con il "vecchio" smartphone, gli utenti dovranno attendere fino a febbraio 2024 per mettere le mani su Nothing Phone OS 2.5. Per chi volesse provare la versione beta, sarà sufficiente eseguire il sideload di un APK fornito direttamente da Nothing e poi accedere alle Impostazioni/Sistema/Aggiorna alla versione beta.