Nuova Insta360 GO 3S: la piccola potentissima, anche in 4K

Il nuovo modello di Insta360 arriva con interessanti novità hardware.
Vincenzo Ronca
Nuova Insta360 GO 3S: la piccola potentissima, anche in 4K

Arriva un'interessante novità nel segmento delle action cam, con Insta360 che ha appena presentato un nuovo modello che si distingue per le sue dimensioni contenute e un hardware sempre più potente.

Stiamo parlando della nuova Insta360 GO 3S. La action cam arriva con significative novità rispetto alla generazione precedente, come il supporto alla risoluzione 4K per la registrazione video, la compatibilità con Apple Find My per localizzare velocemente la videocamera, l'impermeabilità fino a 10 m di profondità, e non solo.

Andiamo a vedere allora tutte le caratteristiche tecniche al completo, messe a confronto con quelle della Insta360 GO 3:

Insta360 GO 3: Caratteristiche Tecniche

  Insta360 GO 3 Insta360 GO 3S
Apertura F2.2 F2.8
35mm lunghezza focale equivalente 11mm 16mm
Risoluzione delle foto 2560x1440 (16:9)
2560x2560 (1:1)
1440x2560 (9:16)
2936x1088 (2.7:1)		 4000x2250 (16:9)
2880×2880 (1:1)
3968x1472 (2.7:1)
4000x3000 (4:3)
Risoluzione video Video
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps
1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps

FreeFrame Video
1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps

Timelapse
1440p: 2560x1440@30fps

TimeShift
1440p: 2560x1440@15/30fps

Slow Motion
1080p: 1920x1080@120fps

Pre-Recording
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps
1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps

Loop Recording
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps
1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps		 Video
4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps

FreeFrame Video
4K: 3840x2880@24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720x2040@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1440@24/25/30/50fps

Timelapse
4K: 4000x3000@30fps (Export using Insta360 Studio for optimal quality.)

TimeShift
4K: 4000x3000@30fps (Export using Insta360 Studio for optimal quality.)
2.7K: 2720x2040@30fps

Slow Motion
2.7K: 2720x1530@100fps
1080p: 1920x1080@120/200fps

Pre-Recording
4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps

Loop Recording
4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps
Formato delle foto INSP (export in JPG via app o Studio)
DNG (export in JPG via app o Studio)		 JPG
DNG (export in JPG via app o Studio)
Formato video MP4 MP4
Modalità foto Photo, HDR Photo, Interval Photo, Starlapse Photo, HDR Photo, Interval Photo, Starlapse
Modalità video Video, FreeFrame Video, Timelapse, TimeShift, Slow Motion, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording Video, FreeFrame Video, Timelapse, TimeShift, Slow Motion, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording, Interval Video
Profili colore Standard, Vivid, Flat Standard, Vivid, Flat, Portrait
Peso GO 3: 35.5g
Action Pod: 96.3g		 GO 3S: 39.1g
Action Pod: 96.3g
Dimensioni (L x A x S) GO 3: 25.6 x 54.4 x 23.2mm

Action Pod:
Schermo chiuso: 63.5 x 47.6 x 29.5mm
Schermo aperto: 63.5 x 86.6 x 29.9mm		 GO 3S: 25.6 x 54.4 x 24.8mm

Action Pod:
Schermo chiuso: 63.5 x 47.6 x 29.5mm
Schermo aperto: 63.5 x 86.6 x 29.9mm
Colorazioni Arctic White, Midnight Black Arctic White, Midnight Black
Video Coding H.264 H.264
Max. Video Bitrate 80Mbps 120Mbps
Giroscopio 6-axis gyroscope 6-axis gyroscope
Valori esposizione ±4EV ±4EV
ISO Range 100–3200 100–3200
Velocità otturatore Photo: 1/8000 - 120s
Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second		 Photo: 1/8000 - 120s
Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second
Bilanciamento del bianco Auto, 2000–10000K Auto, 2000–10000K
Modalità audio Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus
Formato audio 48 kHz, 24bits, AAC 48 kHz, 24bits, AAC
Bluetooth BLE 5.0 BLE 5.0
Wi-Fi 5GHz
802.11a/n/ac		 5GHz
802.11a/n/ac
USB Type-C USB2.0 Type-C USB2.0
Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB
Capacità batteria GO 3: 310mAh
Action Pod: 1270mAh		 GO 3S: 310mAh
Action Pod: 1270mAh
Ricarica GO 3: Action Pod
Action Pod: Type-C		 GO 3S: Action Pod
Action Pod: Type-C
Tempo di ricarica GO 3: 80% in 23 mins | 100% in 35 mins
Action Pod: 80% in 47 mins | 100% in 65 mins		 GO 3S: 80% in 23 mins | 100% in 35 mins
Action Pod: 80% in 47 mins | 100% in 65 mins
Autonomia GO 3: 45 mins
GO 3 + Action Pod: 170 mins		 GO 3S: 38 mins
GO 3S + Action Pod: 140 mins

E dopo le specifiche tecniche, andiamo anche a vedere tutti gli accessori ufficiali lanciati con la nuova action cam:

  • Ciondolo Magnetico: l'accessorio che permette di avviare le riprese in prima persona, compatibile anche con i bambini.
  • Easy Clip: si tratta della clip magnetica per agganciare la action cam a tutti i supporti compatibili.
  • Supporto Girevole.
  • Protezione Lente.

Uscita e Prezzo

Insta360 GO 3S è disponibile a partire da oggi 13 giugno, nel mercato italiano, ai seguenti prezzi:

  • INSTA360 GO3S 64GB (disponibile sia in versione bianca che nera): 399,99 €
  • INSTA360 GO3S 128GB (disponibile sia in versione bianca che nera): 429,99 €

