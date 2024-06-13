Nuova Insta360 GO 3S: la piccola potentissima, anche in 4K

Nuova Insta360 GO 3S: la piccola potentissima, anche in 4KIl nuovo modello di Insta360 arriva con interessanti novità hardware.
Arriva un'interessante novità nel segmento delle action cam, con Insta360 che ha appena presentato un nuovo modello che si distingue per le sue dimensioni contenute e un hardware sempre più potente.
Stiamo parlando della nuova Insta360 GO 3S. La action cam arriva con significative novità rispetto alla generazione precedente, come il supporto alla risoluzione 4K per la registrazione video, la compatibilità con Apple Find My per localizzare velocemente la videocamera, l'impermeabilità fino a 10 m di profondità, e non solo.
Andiamo a vedere allora tutte le caratteristiche tecniche al completo, messe a confronto con quelle della Insta360 GO 3:
Insta360 GO 3: Caratteristiche Tecniche
|Insta360 GO 3
|Insta360 GO 3S
|Apertura
|F2.2
|F2.8
|35mm lunghezza focale equivalente
|11mm
|16mm
|Risoluzione delle foto
|2560x1440 (16:9)
2560x2560 (1:1)
1440x2560 (9:16)
2936x1088 (2.7:1)
|4000x2250 (16:9)
2880×2880 (1:1)
3968x1472 (2.7:1)
4000x3000 (4:3)
|Risoluzione video
|Video
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps
1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps
FreeFrame Video
1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps
Timelapse
1440p: 2560x1440@30fps
TimeShift
1440p: 2560x1440@15/30fps
Slow Motion
1080p: 1920x1080@120fps
Pre-Recording
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps
1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps
Loop Recording
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps
1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps
|Video
4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps
FreeFrame Video
4K: 3840x2880@24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720x2040@24/25/30/50fps
1080p: 1920x1440@24/25/30/50fps
Timelapse
4K: 4000x3000@30fps (Export using Insta360 Studio for optimal quality.)
TimeShift
4K: 4000x3000@30fps (Export using Insta360 Studio for optimal quality.)
2.7K: 2720x2040@30fps
Slow Motion
2.7K: 2720x1530@100fps
1080p: 1920x1080@120/200fps
Pre-Recording
4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps
Loop Recording
4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps
1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps
|Formato delle foto
|INSP (export in JPG via app o Studio)
DNG (export in JPG via app o Studio)
|JPG
DNG (export in JPG via app o Studio)
|Formato video
|MP4
|MP4
|Modalità foto
|Photo, HDR Photo, Interval Photo, Starlapse
|Photo, HDR Photo, Interval Photo, Starlapse
|Modalità video
|Video, FreeFrame Video, Timelapse, TimeShift, Slow Motion, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording
|Video, FreeFrame Video, Timelapse, TimeShift, Slow Motion, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording, Interval Video
|Profili colore
|Standard, Vivid, Flat
|Standard, Vivid, Flat, Portrait
|Peso
|GO 3: 35.5g
Action Pod: 96.3g
|GO 3S: 39.1g
Action Pod: 96.3g
|Dimensioni (L x A x S)
|GO 3: 25.6 x 54.4 x 23.2mm
Action Pod:
Schermo chiuso: 63.5 x 47.6 x 29.5mm
Schermo aperto: 63.5 x 86.6 x 29.9mm
|GO 3S: 25.6 x 54.4 x 24.8mm
Action Pod:
Schermo chiuso: 63.5 x 47.6 x 29.5mm
Schermo aperto: 63.5 x 86.6 x 29.9mm
|Colorazioni
|Arctic White, Midnight Black
|Arctic White, Midnight Black
|Video Coding
|H.264
|H.264
|Max. Video Bitrate
|80Mbps
|120Mbps
|Giroscopio
|6-axis gyroscope
|6-axis gyroscope
|Valori esposizione
|±4EV
|±4EV
|ISO Range
|100–3200
|100–3200
|Velocità otturatore
|Photo: 1/8000 - 120s
Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second
|Photo: 1/8000 - 120s
Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second
|Bilanciamento del bianco
|Auto, 2000–10000K
|Auto, 2000–10000K
|Modalità audio
|Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus
|Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus
|Formato audio
|48 kHz, 24bits, AAC
|48 kHz, 24bits, AAC
|Bluetooth
|BLE 5.0
|BLE 5.0
|Wi-Fi
|5GHz
802.11a/n/ac
|5GHz
802.11a/n/ac
|USB
|Type-C USB2.0
|Type-C USB2.0
|Storage
|32GB, 64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|Capacità batteria
|GO 3: 310mAh
Action Pod: 1270mAh
|GO 3S: 310mAh
Action Pod: 1270mAh
|Ricarica
|GO 3: Action Pod
Action Pod: Type-C
|GO 3S: Action Pod
Action Pod: Type-C
|Tempo di ricarica
|GO 3: 80% in 23 mins | 100% in 35 mins
Action Pod: 80% in 47 mins | 100% in 65 mins
|GO 3S: 80% in 23 mins | 100% in 35 mins
Action Pod: 80% in 47 mins | 100% in 65 mins
|Autonomia
|GO 3: 45 mins
GO 3 + Action Pod: 170 mins
|GO 3S: 38 mins
GO 3S + Action Pod: 140 mins
E dopo le specifiche tecniche, andiamo anche a vedere tutti gli accessori ufficiali lanciati con la nuova action cam:
- Ciondolo Magnetico: l'accessorio che permette di avviare le riprese in prima persona, compatibile anche con i bambini.
- Easy Clip: si tratta della clip magnetica per agganciare la action cam a tutti i supporti compatibili.
- Supporto Girevole.
- Protezione Lente.
Uscita e Prezzo
Insta360 GO 3S è disponibile a partire da oggi 13 giugno, nel mercato italiano, ai seguenti prezzi:
- INSTA360 GO3S 64GB (disponibile sia in versione bianca che nera): 399,99 €
- INSTA360 GO3S 128GB (disponibile sia in versione bianca che nera): 429,99 €