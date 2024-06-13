Nuova Insta360 GO 3S: la piccola potentissima, anche in 4K

Insta360 GO 3 Insta360 GO 3S

Apertura F2.2 F2.8

35mm lunghezza focale equivalente 11mm 16mm

Risoluzione delle foto 2560x1440 (16:9)

2560x2560 (1:1)

1440x2560 (9:16)

2936x1088 (2.7:1) 4000x2250 (16:9)

2880×2880 (1:1)

3968x1472 (2.7:1)

4000x3000 (4:3)

Risoluzione video Video

2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps

1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps

1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps



FreeFrame Video

1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps

1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps



Timelapse

1440p: 2560x1440@30fps



TimeShift

1440p: 2560x1440@15/30fps



Slow Motion

1080p: 1920x1080@120fps



Pre-Recording

2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps

1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps

1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps



Loop Recording

2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps

1440p: 2560x1440@24/25/30/50fps

1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps Video

4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps

2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps

1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps



FreeFrame Video

4K: 3840x2880@24/25/30fps

2.7K: 2720x2040@24/25/30/50fps

1080p: 1920x1440@24/25/30/50fps



Timelapse

4K: 4000x3000@30fps (Export using Insta360 Studio for optimal quality.)



TimeShift

4K: 4000x3000@30fps (Export using Insta360 Studio for optimal quality.)

2.7K: 2720x2040@30fps



Slow Motion

2.7K: 2720x1530@100fps

1080p: 1920x1080@120/200fps



Pre-Recording

4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps

2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps

1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps



Loop Recording

4K: 3840x2160@24/25/30fps

2.7K: 2720x1536@24/25/30fps, 2752x1530@50fps

1080p: 1920x1080@24/25/30/50fps

Formato delle foto INSP (export in JPG via app o Studio)

DNG (export in JPG via app o Studio) JPG

DNG (export in JPG via app o Studio)

Formato video MP4 MP4

Modalità foto Photo, HDR Photo, Interval Photo, Starlapse Photo, HDR Photo, Interval Photo, Starlapse

Modalità video Video, FreeFrame Video, Timelapse, TimeShift, Slow Motion, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording Video, FreeFrame Video, Timelapse, TimeShift, Slow Motion, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording, Interval Video

Profili colore Standard, Vivid, Flat Standard, Vivid, Flat, Portrait

Peso GO 3: 35.5g

Action Pod: 96.3g GO 3S: 39.1g

Action Pod: 96.3g

Dimensioni (L x A x S) GO 3: 25.6 x 54.4 x 23.2mm



Action Pod:

Schermo chiuso: 63.5 x 47.6 x 29.5mm

Schermo aperto: 63.5 x 86.6 x 29.9mm GO 3S: 25.6 x 54.4 x 24.8mm



Action Pod:

Schermo chiuso: 63.5 x 47.6 x 29.5mm

Schermo aperto: 63.5 x 86.6 x 29.9mm

Colorazioni Arctic White, Midnight Black Arctic White, Midnight Black

Video Coding H.264 H.264

Max. Video Bitrate 80Mbps 120Mbps

Giroscopio 6-axis gyroscope 6-axis gyroscope

Valori esposizione ±4EV ±4EV

ISO Range 100–3200 100–3200

Velocità otturatore Photo: 1/8000 - 120s

Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second Photo: 1/8000 - 120s

Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second

Bilanciamento del bianco Auto, 2000–10000K Auto, 2000–10000K

Modalità audio Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus

Formato audio 48 kHz, 24bits, AAC 48 kHz, 24bits, AAC

Bluetooth BLE 5.0 BLE 5.0

Wi-Fi 5GHz

802.11a/n/ac 5GHz

802.11a/n/ac

USB Type-C USB2.0 Type-C USB2.0

Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB

Capacità batteria GO 3: 310mAh

Action Pod: 1270mAh GO 3S: 310mAh

Action Pod: 1270mAh

Ricarica GO 3: Action Pod

Action Pod: Type-C GO 3S: Action Pod

Action Pod: Type-C

Tempo di ricarica GO 3: 80% in 23 mins | 100% in 35 mins

Action Pod: 80% in 47 mins | 100% in 65 mins GO 3S: 80% in 23 mins | 100% in 35 mins

Action Pod: 80% in 47 mins | 100% in 65 mins