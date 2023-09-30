Nuovo aggiornamento per PowerToys: consistenti miglioramenti per Text Extractor e FancyZones

Ci riferiamo a Microsoft PowerToys , il tool di Windows che offre una serie rilevante di opzioni per utenti avanzati. Nelle ultime ore Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento per PowerToys, che corrisponde alla versione 0.74 .

Da decenni ormai Microsoft confezione i sistemi operativi che girano su milioni di PC e notebook in tutto il mondo. Parliamo ovviamente di Windows , il quale con la sua ultima generazione ha ricevuto anche un potete strumento per la personalizzazione .

Il nuovo aggiornamento per PowerToys è molto centrato sull'aspetto della stabilità, e dunque meno sulle novità tangibili nell'utilizzo quotidiano. Ma non per questo le novità degne di nota sono assenti. Andiamo a vederle insieme:

Aggiornamento a Windows App SDK 1.4.1.

Migliorata la stabilità per le utility WinUI3.

Text Extractor viene aggiornato alla versione 2.0. Questa versione include dei miglioramenti generali alle performance a una nuova modalità tabella sovrapposta.

Ridotto il rischio di arresto anomalo su Windows 11.

Disattivazione automatica delle animazioni in PowerToys se disabilitate dalle impostazioni di sistema.

Miglioramenti per i componenti aggiuntivi per Esplora file.

Questi che trovate elencati sono le novità maggiormente rilevanti.

Oltre a queste, troviamo un changelog abbastanza lungo e dettagliato, lo trovate completo alla fine di questo articolo.