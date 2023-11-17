Le nuove offerte del Play Store: Bridge Constructor e Truberbrook in sconto!
Ancora una volta il Play Store torna a farsi sentire nel panorama Android, con nuove offerte che riguardano diversi titoli che ospita sulla sua piattaforma.
Nelle ultime ore infatti sul Play Store sono arrivate nuove app e giochi Android gratis o in sconto per un tempo limitato. Andiamo a vederle insieme nel dettaglio:
Indice
Giochi gratis e in sconto sul Play Store
- Bridge Constructor Portal a 1,99€
- Bridge Constructor: TWD a 1,99€
- Bridge Constructor Medieval a 0,99€
- In Between a 0,99€
- The Inner World a 0,99€
- The Inner World – The Last Win a 1,99€
- Skilltree Saga a 0,99€
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 a 0,99€
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic a 0,99€
- Candy Disaster TD :Premium a 2,19€
- Murders on Budapest a 1,89€
- Shiny The Firefly a 0,99€
- Truberbrook a 1,99€
App gratis e in sconto sul Play Store
Offerte su app e giochi ancora attive
- Mental Hospital V GRATIS
- Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend GRATIS
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise a 1,49€
- The Almost Gone a 0,80€
- Wreckfest a 0,99€
- Gold Rush! Anniversary a 1,09€
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] a 1,99€
- Delivery From the Pain a 3,79€
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium a 0,99€
- Through the Darkest of Times a 0,99€