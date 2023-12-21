Valanga di nuove offerte sul Play Store: Final Fantasy e Dragon Quest in sconto!
Le offerte del Play Store non si fermano mai e anche per la serata di oggi, 21 dicembre, arrivano delle nuove e interessanti promozioni che riguardano molti titoli per dispositivi Android.
Tra le nuove offerte del Play Store troviamo una valanga di giochi Android, come l'intera serie di Final Fantasy e Dragon Quest. Andiamo a vederle insieme nel dettaglio.
Giochi gratis e in sconto sul Play Store
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android a 9,99€
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered a 11,99€
- FINAL FANTASY IV: TAY a 9,99€
- FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) a 8,99€
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) a 8,99€
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS a 7,99€
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL a 7,99€
- DRAGON QUEST VIII a 17,99€
- DRAGON QUEST VI a 11,99€
- DRAGON QUEST V a 9,99€
- DRAGON QUEST IV a 9,99€
- DRAGON QUEST III a 7,99€
- DRAGON QUEST II a 2,99€
- DRAGON QUEST a 1,99€
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS a 19,99€
- Actraiser Renaissance a 9,99€
App gratis e in sconto sul Play Store
Offerte su app e giochi ancora attive
- Live or Die 1: Survival Pro GRATIS
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro GRATIS
- Star Survivor:Premium a 2,19€
- Slime Craft, Perfect RTS Game a 0,59€
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar a 9,99€
- Antonyms PRO a 0,69€
- Lunchbox Recipes a 2,79€
- MDScan + OCR a 1,09€
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro a 2,79€
- X Launcher Pro a 1,09€
- Accurate Weather App PRO a 0,69€
- Baggage Packing Checklist PRO a 0,99€