Nuove e invitanti offerte sul Play Store: giochi interessanti in sconto!
Il Play Store torna a farsi sentire nell'ambito delle offerte che riguardano i titoli per dispositivi Android che ospita sulla sua piattaforma.
Nelle ultime ore infatti sono state rinnovate le offerte che riguardano soprattutto giochi Android, che attualmente si trovano gratis o in sconto per un tempo limitato. Andiamo a vederli insieme.
Indice
Giochi gratis e in sconto sul Play Store
App gratis e in sconto sul Play Store
Offerte su app e giochi ancora attive
- Spaxe | Space Arcade GRATIS
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse GRATIS
- Bloons TD 6 a 4,69€
- Roundguard a 4,49€
- Meganoid a 2,79€
- Meganoid 2 a 0,79€
- Ashworld a 1,79€
- Peace, Death! a 1,19€
- Peace, Death! 2 a 1,19€
- Book of Unwritten Tales 2 a 0,99€
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 a 1,09€
- Stardash - Remastered a 1,49€
- Ramka - Icon pack GRATIS GRATIS
- Gummy - Icon Pack GRATIS
- Promemoria Pro GRATIS
- SkanApp -Scanner per libri PDF GRATIS