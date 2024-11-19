Android 15 arriva anche sui tablet: ecco l'aggiornamento per OnePlus Pad 2

Android 15 arriva anche sui tablet: ecco l'aggiornamento per OnePlus Pad 2Il nuovo sistema OxygenOS 15 porta le funzionalità di Android 15 su OnePlus Pad 2 e aggiunge funzioni esclusive. Scopritele nel changelog ufficiale.
OnePlus Pad 2 è uno dei primi tablet in assoluto a ricevere ufficialmente l'aggiornamento ad Android 15. L'arrivo del nuovo sistema personalizzato OxygenOS 15 segna, infatti, il passaggio alla nuova versione di Android, ed include anche tante funzionalità aggiuntive in esclusiva per il tablet di OnePlus.
Android 15 su OnePlus Pad 2
L'aggiornamento ad OxygenOS 15 per OnePlus Pad 2 è stato ufficialmente rilasciato in versione stabile, quindi nelle prossime settimane arriverà a tutti i dispositivi compatibili.
Oltre ad integrare tutte le novità di Android 15, la nuova versione del sistema OnePlus ha al suo interno anche tante funzionalità particolari, come spiega il lunghissimo changelog che trovate a seguire.
Changelog - OxygenOS 15 per OnePlus Pad 2
Ultra animation effects
- Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system.
Luminous rendering effects
- Redesigns Home screen icons which now feature new and improved icons with the most natural and comfortable proportions and colours for fuller and sharper visuals.
- Redesigns a vast number of system function icons, ensuring greater visual consistency at a system level.
- Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature.
Live Alerts
- Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.
- Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information.
Photo editing
- Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.
- Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos.
Floating Window and Split View
- Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window.
Notifications & Quick Settings
- Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.
- Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations.
Battery & charging
- Introduces "Charging limit" to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.
- Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long.
Privacy protection
- Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.
- Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy password to see the apps.
I cambiamenti più interessanti, oltre a quelli relativi a performance e animazioni, sono legati alle notifiche Live Alerts, che hanno subito un netto miglioramento sia a livello estetico che per l'interagibilità.
Importanti miglioramenti anche per la gestione delle finestre flottanti (utilissime su tablet) e per le funzioni di elaborazione delle immagini, sempre più potenti.
