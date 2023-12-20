PlayStation addolcisce il vostro Natale: in arrivo tantissimi sconti sui giochi

PlayStation ha infatti annunciato un'importante iniziativa promozionale che riguarda una lunga serie di giochi scaricabili. Si tratta di una promozione che consiste in invitanti sconti per tanti titoli.

Le offerte partono da oggi 20 dicembre, e coinvolgono titoli come Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Bundle Cross-Gen (30% di sconto), EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition per PS4 e PS5 (60% di sconto) e Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition per PS5 (40% di sconto).

Chiaramente tutti i giochi in offerta sono molti di più, trovate la lista completa qui sotto: