PlayStation addolcisce il vostro Natale: in arrivo tantissimi sconti sui giochi
Questo 2023 si sta chiudendo e, insieme all'avvicinarsi del Natale, ci approcciamo anche al nuovo anno. PlayStation intende celebrare tutto questo in un modo che sicuramente vi farà piacere.
PlayStation ha infatti annunciato un'importante iniziativa promozionale che riguarda una lunga serie di giochi scaricabili. Si tratta di una promozione che consiste in invitanti sconti per tanti titoli.
Le offerte partono da oggi 20 dicembre, e coinvolgono titoli come Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Bundle Cross-Gen (30% di sconto), EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition per PS4 e PS5 (60% di sconto) e Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition per PS5 (40% di sconto).
Chiaramente tutti i giochi in offerta sono molti di più, trovate la lista completa qui sotto:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass
- After the Fall
- After Us
- Age of Wonders 4
- Alan Wake 2
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Anno 1800
- Anthem
- Assassin's Creed® IV: Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed® Origins
- Assassin's Creed® Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed® Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed® Unity
- Assassin's Creed® Mirage
- Assassin's Creed® The Ezio Collection
- Assassin's Creed® Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin's Creed® Valhalla Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
- Atelier Ryza 3: Season Pass
- Atlas Fallen
- Atomic Heart – Atomic Pass
- Atomic Heart – Standard Edition
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Autobahn Police Simulator 3
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
- Back 4 Blood: Annual Pass
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 2042
- Battlefield 4: Premium Edition
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Bayonetta
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- BioShock: The Collection
- Black Desert – Pearls
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Boltgun
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
- Builder Simulator
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
- Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5
- Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5 – King's Edition Content
- Cities: Skylines
- Cocoon
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition
- Control
- Control – Expansion Pack 1 'The Foundation'
- Control – Expansion Pack 2 'AWE'
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It's About Time
- Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary
- Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
- Crash Team Rumble™ – Standard Edition
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Crossout – Arachnida
- Crossout – Barghest
- Crossout – Polymorph Pack
- Crossout – Steel Shield
- Crossout – The Creation
- Crusader Kings III
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Court
- Cuphead
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Cyberpunk 2077 — Phantom Liberty
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Island: Definitive Collection
- Dead or Alive 6 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead Space
- DEATHLOOP
- DEATHLOOP + Ghostwire: Tokyo Bundle
- Deliver Us Mars
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass PS4&PS5
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Demon's Souls
- Descenders
- Destiny 2: Lightfall
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Diablo® IV Standard Bundle
- Digimon World: Next Order
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two
- DOOM Slayers Collection
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – DLC Bundle
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball the Breakers Special Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass
- Drums Rock
- Drums Rock – Legendary Mix Vol. 1
- Drums Rock – Undertale DLC
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- EA Family Bundle
- EA Sports FC 24 – Standard Edition
- ELDEN RING
- Endzone – A World Apart
- Eternights
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition
- F1 23
- F1 Manager 2023 – Deluxe Edition
- FAIRY TAIL
- FAIRY TAIL Season Pass
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
- Farm Together
- FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
- Fate/Samurai Remnant
- Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition
- Final Fantasy VII
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- FINAL FANTASY XVI Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XVI Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad PS4™ & PS5™
- For Honor – Complete Edition
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fort Solis
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – Full Containment Edition Upgrade (Season Pass)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- Ghostrunner 2
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Gloomhaven – Jaws of the Lion
- God of War
- God of War Ragnarök
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Gord
- GORN
- Gotham Knights
- Gotham Knights – Visionary Pack
- Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- Green Hell VR
- GRID Legends
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5
- Hades
- Heavenly Bodies
- Hell Let Loose
- Hellsweeper VR
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack (Deluxe Edition DLC)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Humankind Heritage Deluxe Edition
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Immortals of Aveum
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- Inscryption
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Job Simulator
- JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE ALL-STAR BATTLE R DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- Journey to Foundation
- Judgment
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion
- Jusant
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Kao the Kangaroo Anniversary Edition
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- King's Bounty II Lord's Edition
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Season Pass
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection 1 and 2 PS4 & PS5
- LEGO The Hobbit
- LEGO® 2K Drive Awesome Edition
- LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT
- Let's Sing 2024 with International Hits
- Lies of P
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition
- Lost Judgement Digital Premium Edition
- Lost Judgment Season Pass Bundle
- Madden NFL 24
- Mafia Trilogy Bundle
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Maneater PS4 & PS5
- Martha Is Dead
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends DLC
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 PS4 & PS5
- Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 23
- MLB® The Show™ 23 Stubs™
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit
- Mordhau
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Digital Companion
- My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- My Hero One's Justice 2 – Season Pass 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- NBA 2K24
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Neverwinter Zen
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- NHL 24
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Adventure Expansion Pack+100,000 Berries
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Character Pass
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders – Worldslayer Edition
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Overwatch® 2: Complete Hero Collection
- OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass
- Payday 3
- PC Building Simulator
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
- Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition
- PGA Tour 23
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Michael Jordan Bonus Pack
- Pistol Whip
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Portal Knights
- Prey
- Prison Simulator
- Project Wingman: Frontline 59
- PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER
- Propagation: Paradise Hotel
- Prototype
- Prototype®2
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Rayman Legends
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Remnant 2 – Standard Edition
- Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 3 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 4 – EXTRA DLC PACK
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 – Winters Expansion
- Returnal
- Riders Republic – Standard Edition
- Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass
- Road Maintenance Simulator
- RoboCop: Rogue City Deluxe Edition
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Rust Console Edition
- Saints Row Platinum Edition
- SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
- SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5 – Season Pass
- Scorn
- Sea of Stars
- SEASON: A letter to the future PS4 & PS5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade
- Sifu – Standard Edition
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
- Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
- Smite – Ultimate God Pack
- Sniper Elite 5 Complete Edition
- Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass Two PS5
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- SnowRunner
- SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sonic Origins Plus
- Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Soul Hackers 2
- Soul Hackers 2 DLC Bundle
- Soulcalibur VI
- Soulcalibur VI – Season Pass
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Engineers
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
- Star Trek Online: Zen
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Star Wars Heritage Pack
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Upgrade
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass One
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – Season Pass
- Stray
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Street Fighter 6
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- SUPERHOT VR
- Sword and Fairy 7
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn Digital Premium Edition PS4&PS5
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition
- Tchia: Oléti Edition
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock Bundle
- Tekken 7
- Temtem
- The 7th Guest VR
- The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass
- The Callisto Protocol™ – Digital Deluxe Edition PS5
- The Crew: Motorfest
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season 1 PS4 & PS5
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me PS4 & PS5
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Necrom
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Endless Dungeon
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition
- The Game of Life 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- The Last of Us™ Part I
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
- The Pathless PS4 & PS5
- The Quarry
- The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack
- The Room VR
- The Settlers : New Allies
- The Sims™ 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 – Discover University
- The Sims™ 4 – Get Famous
- The Sims™ 4 – Get Together
- The Sims™ 4 – High School Years Expansion Pack
- The Sinking City PS5 Deluxe Edition
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Payback Upgrade
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Standard Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Season Pass
- Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Trackmania Club Access 1 Year
- Trackmania Club Access 3 Years
- Trailmakers Deluxe Pack
- Train Sim World® 4: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- TramSim: Console Edition
- Trine 5
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- TUNIC
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- UFC® 5 PS5
- UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- Under The Waves
- UNO
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Until Dawn
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Verdun
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- War Thunder – A-10A Thunderbolt Pack
- War Thunder – F-4S Phantom II
- War Thunder – MiG-21bis Lazur
- War Thunder – MiG-23ML
- War Thunder – T-72AV (TURMS-T)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass
- Watch Dogs®: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- We Were Here Together
- Wild Hearts
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
- WRC 2023
- WWE 2K23
- WWE 2K23 – Season Pass
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
Per conoscere l'entità di tutti gli sconti disponibili per i giochi elencati vi suggeriamo di accedere direttamente allo store ufficiale a questo indirizzo. Le offerte saranno disponibili fino al prossimo 18 gennaio su PlayStation Store.