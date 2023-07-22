L'ultima beta di Windows 11 include un File Explorer rinnovato e nuovi controlli RGB
Buone notizie per i Windows Insider che hanno un PC Windows 11 iscritti al canale beta. Microsoft, infatti, ha appena rilasciato sia la build 22631.2050 per quelli con le nuove funzionalità abilitate e la build 22621.2050 per quelli con le nuove funzionalità disabilitate per impostazione predefinita. In particolare, quest'ultima rappresenta una delle più grandi versioni di Beta Channel nella memoria recente. Difatti, include molte funzionalità che sono state testate nel canale per sviluppatori del programma Windows Insider. Tra le novità, troviamo un File Explorer modernizzato, la funzionalità di illuminazione dinamica, miglioramenti a Windows Ink e altro ancora.
Esplora File rinnovato
Questa build include un rinnovato File Explorer. Ad esempio, è presente un carosello di file consigliati per gli utenti che hanno eseguito l'accesso a Windows con un account Azure Active Directory (AAD). Anche la barra degli indirizzi e il campo di ricerca hanno beneficiato di un aggiornamento. In particolare, la barra degli indirizzi ora riconosce le cartelle locali e cloud nonché dispone di una barra di stato integrata.
Inoltre, la barra degli indirizzi include anche lo stato di sincronizzazione di OneDrive e le quote di spazio. Infine, il nuovo File Explorer presenta un pannello informativo modernizzato che permette di accedere facilmente ai contenuti correlati, rimanere aggiornati sull'attività dei file e collaborare senza nemmeno aprire un file.
Illuminazione dinamica
Per gli utenti che hanno accessori RGB, ora è stata prevista la sezione "Illuminazione dinamica" nelle Preferenze di Windows. È destinato agli accessori che utilizzano lo standard HID LampArray. Attualmente, solo pochi accessori funzionano con questa impostazione, incluso Razer, tuttavia semplifica l'impostazione degli effetti di illuminazione RGB senza utilizzare app di terze parti.
Windows Ink
Questa build di Windows 11 include anche delle modifiche a Windows Ink. Nel dettaglio, sarà possibile scrivere direttamente sulle caselle di modifica con uno stilo/penna. Tra l'altro, si potranno anche cancellare le parole. Queste impostazioni saranno disponibili in Impostazioni/Bluetooth e dispositivi/Penna e Windows Ink. Infine, non mancano altre modifiche, tra cui un nuovo mixer del volume in Impostazioni rapide, un'esperienza Windows Spotlight migliorata e gli avvisi di copia e incolla per le password.
- If a camera streaming issue is detected such as a camera failing to start or a closed camera shutter, a pop-up dialog will appear with the recommendation to launch the automated Get Help troubleshooter to resolve the issue.
- The Unicode Emoji 15 is beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Users will now be able to see, search for and insert new emoji from the emoji pane
- We're introducing a new enhanced volume mixer into Quick Settings! The updated audio quick settings experience brings a modern volume mixer that allows for quick customization of audio on a per-app basis, with additional control to swap devices on the fly. We've also added a new keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) to bring you directly to the volume mixer for faster control of the experience.
- We are rolling out improvements to the Windows Spotlight experience including preview images to , full screen, multiple opportunities to learn more about each image and a minimized experience.
- We are improving the passkey experience for Windows users. You can now go to any app or website that supports passkeys to create and sign in using passkeys with the Windows Hello native experience. Once a passkey is created, you can use Windows Hello (face, fingerprint, PIN) to sign in. In addition, you can use your phone or tablet to sign in.
- We are trying out a change starting with this build where users who have enabled warning options for Windows Security under App & browser control > Reputation-based protection > Phishing protection will see a UI warning on unsafe password copy and paste, just as they currently see when they type in their password.
- We are introducing new natural voices in Chinese, Spanish (Spain and Mexico), Japanese and English (United Kingdom) that allow Narrator users to comfortably browse the web, read, and write mail, and do more.
- We have redesigned the Windows share window to better match the Windows 11 design principles.
- Everyone will now be able to email their files through Outlook directly within the Windows share window. Just click on the Outlook icon under the "Share using" section of the Windows share window.
- The Windows share window now has a search box so you can now search for contacts across Outlook to share a file and the Windows share window will now display 8-10 suggested contacts to quickly share to – including emailing yourself a file.
- Instead of a dropdown, you will see a button to turn on nearby sharing.
- For nearby sharing, you will find your own PCs at the top of discovered devices under "Nearby Share".
- Files will share faster from one PC to another using Wi-Fi Direct.
- Urgent or important notifications that break through when do not disturb is turned on while using apps at full screen will now display a "view notification" button to view the content of the notification for privacy.
- The settings for never combined mode for the taskbar are showing up under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors in this build however they currently do not enable the experience. This will be fixed in a future Beta Channel flight soon.
- The ability to end task when right-clicking an app on the taskbar should be working correctly in this build and can be managed under Settings > System > For developers.
- When navigating between desktops in Task View (WIN + CTRL + left or right arrows), labels will be shown. New sliding animations will also show when you change your desktops using trackpad gestures, touch gestures, hotkeys and by clicking on the Task View flyout.
- Voice access is now available via the accessibility flyout on the Lock screen.
- We've added an additional energy recommendation under Settings > System > Power & battery > Energy recommendations for adjusting refresh rate to conserve energy.
- Updated the design of the lists displayed under Settings > Apps > Startup Apps and Settings > Apps > Advanced App Settings > App Execution Alias pages to be more consistent with other Settings pages.